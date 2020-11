Phyllis Joyce KimberlinDecember 30, 1923 - November 5, 2020Justin, Texas - Joyce Kimberlin passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020.Celebration of Life: 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation:6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood.Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org She was born December 20, 1923 in Altoona, Pennsylvania to George and Minnie Hall. She was married to her longtime friend and love, Herman Foster Kimberlin.Preceded in death by her husband, Herman Foster Kimberlin and eldest son, Dennis Foster Kimberlin.Survivors: Son, Michael and wife, Barbara; daughter-in-law; Debbie Kimberlin (wife of Dennis) and their son Kyle and wife, Meg Kimberlin, plus seven great-grandchildren, Danielle, Maverick, Donovan, Jayme, Maggie, Sydney, and Julianne.