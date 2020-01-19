|
Phyllis L. Mason NAPLES, FLA. -- Phyllis L. Mason, 83, of Naples joined the Heavenly Choir on Nov. 25, 2019, at Arbor Glen at Arbor Trace after an extended illness. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Moorings Presbyterian Church, 791 Harbour Drive, Naples, Fla., 34103. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home and Crematory family owned and operated since 1978. To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences, please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com Phyllis was born July 28, 1936, in Houston, Texas, a daughter of the late Philip and Frances Bacon Laughlin. She had been a resident of Naples since 1989 moving from Brownwood, Texas. She was a graduate of the University of Texas where she received her Bachelor's degree in English. After graduation, she moved to Washington, D.C., as one of the first members of Senator John Tower's staff during his first term. While in Washington, she met and married James. H.B. Clay, and they had two daughters, Vivian Clay and Adrienne Clay. After moving back to Texas, she was a docent at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston and later a docent at the Kimball Art Museum in Fort Worth, Texas. In 1982, Phyllis married the love of her life, Richard A. Mason. Phyllis eventually moved to Naples where she enjoyed playing golf. She was an avid golfer and former president of the Nine-Holer's at Royal Poinciana. She was also a former docent at the Phil (now Artis-Naples) and a former docent at the National Gallery of Art. She was a member of Moorings Presbyterian Church in Naples and a member of their Chancel Choir. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Richard A. Mason of Naples, Fla.; her daughters, Vivian Wolf (Lynn) and Adrienne Morgan, both of Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, William Harp, Allison Harp and Matthew Morgan; her brother, Gary Laughlin; and her sister, Judy Laughlin. She is also survived by stepchildren, Tracy Mason of Delray Beach, Fla., Leslie Alford (Roger) of South Bend, Ind., and Hilary Phillips of Washington, D.C.; stepgrandchildren, Christina Roberts, Mason Alford and Andrew Alford; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Tabitha Roberts and Alice Roberts. SHIKANY'S BONITA FUNERAL HOME Bonita Springs, Fla., 239-992-4982 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020