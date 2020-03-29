|
Phyllis Lenore Couch HURST--Phyllis Lenore Couch of Hurst, Texas, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 4:11 a.m. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: White's Chapel United Methodist Church. Time and date will be announced once large gatherings are permitted. Phyllis was born Jan. 31, 1924, in Sacramento, Calif., to Harold and Lucy Wakefield. She received her B.A. degree from San Jose State University and M.A. from Texas Christian University. She taught at Arlington Heights High School, William James Junior High, and Southwest High School before her retirement. Phyllis was a member of White's Chapel United Methodist Church of Southlake and was active in her church. She liked to read, write, play bridge, and enjoyed ballroom dancing. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the love of her life. She tried to instill in her children and grandchildren a love for God above all else. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Ted. C. Couch of Fort Worth, in 1979. SURVIVORS: Her children, Mark Couch of Fort Worth, Jan Hedtke of Colleyville; grandchildren, Ted Couch, Madeline Couch, Morgan Couch, Samuel Couch, Sarah Savage, and Lindsey Hedtke; and great-grandchildren, Hayden Couch, Everett Savage, and Luke Savage.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020