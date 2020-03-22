|
|
Phyllis Pollard FORT WORTH--Phyllis "Cookie" Pollard of Fort Worth, loving mother and grandmother, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at age 80. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations may be made to the . Phyllis was born in Oil City, Pa. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper for AP Simons Company, and retired from Vann Roach Cattle Company. She enjoyed reading, music, sewing, and dancing. Phyllis was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Lewis; partner, Freddie Cole; as well as sisters, Donna Lack and Beverly Reed. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Dana (Patrick) Zapata and their daughter, Isabella, and, Stacey (Robert) Theisen and their daughters, Elizabeth and Susan. She is also survived by lifelong friends that are family, Kay Day, James Peebles; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020