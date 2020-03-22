Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Pollard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Pollard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Pollard Obituary
Phyllis Pollard FORT WORTH--Phyllis "Cookie" Pollard of Fort Worth, loving mother and grandmother, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at age 80. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations may be made to the . Phyllis was born in Oil City, Pa. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper for AP Simons Company, and retired from Vann Roach Cattle Company. She enjoyed reading, music, sewing, and dancing. Phyllis was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Lewis; partner, Freddie Cole; as well as sisters, Donna Lack and Beverly Reed. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Dana (Patrick) Zapata and their daughter, Isabella, and, Stacey (Robert) Theisen and their daughters, Elizabeth and Susan. She is also survived by lifelong friends that are family, Kay Day, James Peebles; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -