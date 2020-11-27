Phyllis Shanck

August 25, 1927 - November 10, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Phyllis Zeiher Shanck of Fort Worth, Texas, died November 10, 2020 after a brief illness. She was 93 years old.

Phyllis was a native of Columbus, Ohio. She was the daughter of Frank and Voilet (Duckworth) Zeiher, born on August 25, 1927. She was a graduate of Bexley High School and a 1948 graduate of the Ohio State University School of Nursing, one of the first BSN programs in the country.

In 1948 she married John E. Shanck, also of Columbus, Ohio. From 1960 until 1986 they lived in Sparta, NJ, having four children. In 1986, Phyllis and John moved to Fort Worth, Texas. She was a member of the Harmony Club and a frequent visitor of the East Regional branch of the Fort Worth Library and the various performing arts centers and museums of the area.

Phyllis was predeceased by her son, John Emmett Shanck, Jr., and her husband, John Emmett Shanck, II. She is survived by her daughters: Kathy Thompson (Bud) of Greenville, SC, Chris Aldrin (Carl) of Burleson, TX and Carole Broyles (Michael Galante) of Arlington, TX. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Andrew, Elizbeth and Michael Thompson, Ansel Bartley, Jr., Justin (Ashley), Alexander (Suen) and Heather Broyles, and Danielle Keenan and one much-loved great-granddaughter: Kennedy Broyles.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Planned Parenthood or the James L West Center for Dementia, Fort Worth, TX.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store