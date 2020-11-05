Ples Stewart Jr
September 27, 1919 - November 2, 2020
Westworth Village, Texas - Ples Stewart Jr. of Watauga, Texas, passed away on November 2, 2020 in Westworth Village, Texas. He was born on September 27, 1919 in Cumby, Texas, to Mildred and Ples Stewart Sr. who preceding him in death, along with his five siblings. Ples graduated from Cumby High School in Cumby, Texas, where he met and married the "love of his life" Doris Dean. Ples, affectionately known as "Stew", attended Greenville Business School and went on to attend SMU for a year. He was a World War II veteran serving in two branches of the Armed Services, first, as a Captain in the Army experiencing war time deployment to Guadalcanal, continuing briefly in the Air Force, retiring from Federal Aviation Administration with 32 years of government service. Ples and Doris celebrated 78 years of marriage in July of 2020. He was a Mason and active member of the St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Haltom City. Ples loved Jesus, his family, his country and, of course, the Dallas Cowboys He will be remembered as a very loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to all that knew and loved him. Ples is survived by his loving wife, Doris Dean Stewart of Westworth Village, three daughters and their families, Dorcas Stewart Loftin, Cynthia Stewart Gomez, and Sheila Stewart Jenkins. Grandchildren are Steffanie Weimer of Edmond, Oklahoma; Sarah Elizabeth Curtis of Salado, Texas; Jason Gomez of Austin, Texas; Eloy Gomez of Mesquite, Texas; Matt Jenkins of Nashville, Tennessee; Josh Jenkins of Nashville, Tennessee; James Loftin of Duluth, Georgia; Chaz Loftin of Euless, Texas; Corrie Courville of Heath, Texas; Great Grandchildren: Hannah Brooke Decker of Sydney, Australia; Owen and Kendal Curtis , Iziah Gomez; Ruby, Karis, Laurel and Harper Jenkins, Everly and Jones Jenkins, Leo Gonzalez, Jaycee Courville, Kaydence Loftin, Landon Ladd, Makenzie Loftin. Along with many beloved nieces and nephews. The visitation will be held from 12:00-12:45 pm on November 6th at the Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home with graveside funeral service to follow. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com
. If you wish to send floral condolences in honor of Ples Stewart, Jr., you may call Lilium Floral Design at 817-589-1566