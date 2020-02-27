|
Polly Anne Lovett FORT WORTH -- Polly Anne Lovett passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, in Fort Worth. SERVICES: 3 p.m., Sat., Feb. 29, Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to Arlington Presbyterian Church or the . Polly was born August 21, 1921 in Forney, Texas to Newt and Pauline Ferry Pinson. She graduated from North Texas State in 1941 and then worked in Washington D.C. during World War II. In 1947, she married Jim Lovett and in 1950 they moved to Fort Worth, becoming life-long residents of the East Side. Polly taught high school English for many years, retiring from Eastern Hills High School as head of the English Department. She loved to read and travel, especially in England and she loved her church, Arlington Presbyterian Church. Her boundless energy, curiosity and keen sense of humor were shared with a wide circle of friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Celestine Baker; her brother, Jerry Pinson; and nephew, Dick Baker. SURVIVORS: Her daughter, Lynn Lovett; niece, Lisa Baker and husband, Troy Abell; nephews, David Baker and Monty Pinson; sister-in-law, Billie Howsman; three grand-nephews and her faithful companion, Lucky Lovett. Special thanks to Wilma, Paula, Ariel and many others who cared for her over the past six years.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2020