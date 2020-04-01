|
Polly Hampton Tadlock FRISCO--Polly Hampton Tadlock went to her heavenly home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of her grand life will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: Because of her love of education, the Polly Hampton Tadlock Scholarship Fund has been established through the Frisco Education Foundation. Memorials may be made online at friscoeducationfoundation.org or by mail to FEF, P.O. Box 567, Frisco, TX 75034. Polly was born June 21, 1927, to Herman Heath, "Cotton," and Blanche Enis Hampton in Ponder, Texas. She graduated from North Side High School in Fort Worth in 1944. On Nov. 22, 1946, she married J.D. Tadlock. She attended Texas Christian University and later received her Bachelor and Master degrees from Texas Woman's University. Polly began her teaching career at Pilot Point High School in 1965. In 1968, she became a part of the Frisco ISD, teaching at both Acker and Rogers Elementary for 21 years. Polly was awarded a lifetime membership from the Texas Parent Teacher Association in 1963 and was named Acker Elementary Teacher of the Year in 1983. She was a strong advocate of education and supported her students throughout their adulthood, attending various milestones in their lives whenever possible. She was honored for the love of her students and support of Frisco ISD with the opening of Polly Tadlock Elementary School in 2008. She attended numerous events at the school and never missed greeting students on the first day of school each year. After retiring from teaching in 1989, Polly continued her second career in real estate. She was with Pearl Morris Real Estate and later with Ebby Halliday Realtors, where she was still active in the Ebby Alumni program. In 2002, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce named Polly Tadlock the Silver Citizen of the Year. Polly was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Frisco and a loyal member of the LLL Sunday School class for 53 years. Polly's life was a testimony of her deep faith in Christ, devotion to her family, and the love she had for people, always looking for ways to help others. Preceding her to heaven were her husband; daughter, Louann Tadlock Stewart; granddaughter, Dana Ross; her parents; and sister, Mary Jo Charles. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Herma Jo Williams of Denton, Connie Yates (Randy) of Frisco, Marilyn Ellis of Denton, J.D. Tadlock Jr. (Beth) of Pilot Point; grandchildren, Cheryl Gaston, Marty Kays, Tad Stallings, Tandy Allen, Scott, Sam, and Seth Ellis, Sally Santa Ana, Sadie Gray, Victoria Tadlock and Justine Pombo; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 1, 2020