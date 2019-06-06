Polly M. Huddleston BRIDGEPORT -- Polly M. Huddleston, 87, of Bridgeport went to be with our Lord Friday, May 31, 2019 in Dallas. FUNERAL: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery in Bridgeport. Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Funeral Home Bridgeport. MEMORIALS: At the family's request, please consider making a donation to First United Methodist Food Pantry. Polly was born on April 16, 1932, to Charlie Edward and Rosa Lee (Chancy) Coffman of Russellville, Arkansas. She was united in marriage to William E. Huddleston on September 7, 1953. Polly was a retired surgical nurse and a certified operating room nurse. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and voted woman of the year in 1997, also a member of Jr. Women's Club. Polly was a member of the Bridgeport Civic Club, also a former member of the Bridgeport Garden Club, and a member of The Humane Society of the United States. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Bridgeport and a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, Dr. William E. Huddleston; her sisters; Joy Well, Jessie Coffman, and Jo Reeves. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Linda Maggioncalda and husband Eugene of Alexandria, Virginia; her sons, Kevin Huddleston and wife Ann Marie of Dallas, and Kelly Huddleston and wife Joyce of Bridgeport; her grandchildren, Kasi Johnson, Thomas and Patrick Huddleston, and Sarah and Olivia Maggioncalda; her great-grandchildren, Madalyn Fagan, and Justine Huddleston; her sister, Darr Bowman; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.



