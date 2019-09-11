Home

Polly E. Slama NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Polly Slama, 96, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in North Richland Hills, Texas. SERVICE: Visitation at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Richland Hills Christian Church, followed by the service at 11 a.m. Graveside Service: 1:30 p.m. in Bourland Cemetery in Keller, Texas. MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions may be made in Polly's name to Richland Hills Christian Church Memorial Fund. Polly was a member of the Greatest Generation and served during World War II by working the assembly line in a factory near her home in Kent, Ohio. She was most recently a member of Richland Hills Christian Church. Polly was preceded in death by her dear husband of 63 years, Joseph Slama. SURVIVORS: Polly is survived by her daughter, Sharon Cummings; son, Gary Slama (Jane); grandchildren, Dawn Cummings, Kelly de Leon (Albin), Patrick Cummings, Eric Slama, Jason Slama (Shannon; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 11, 2019
