Powell S. Walker FORT WORTH -- Elder Powell S. Walker loving husband and father went from labor to reward on Saturday, November 9, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m., Sat., Nov. 16, Greater Harvest Church of God In Christ, 2900 Mitchell Blvd. Visitation: 12 to 8 p.m., Friday, Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 43 years, Pauline Walker; children, Jacquelyn (Paul), Gracie, Larry and James; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019