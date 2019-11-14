Home

Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
817-531-8666
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater Harvest Church of God In Christ
2900 Mitchell Blvd
View Map
Powell S. Walker Obituary
Powell S. Walker FORT WORTH -- Elder Powell S. Walker loving husband and father went from labor to reward on Saturday, November 9, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m., Sat., Nov. 16, Greater Harvest Church of God In Christ, 2900 Mitchell Blvd. Visitation: 12 to 8 p.m., Friday, Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 43 years, Pauline Walker; children, Jacquelyn (Paul), Gracie, Larry and James; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019
