Quince David Fulton

July 26, 1927 - September 10, 2020

League City, Texas - Quince David Fulton, 93, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020.

Quince was born and raised in the panhandle town of Wellington, Texas by parents, Ethel Gray and David Eldrich Fulton. In 1945, he enlisted in the Navy and shipped out on the USS LST 710 from San Diego to Japan. After his service, he entered college, graduating from North Texas State University in Denton, Texas. On February 1, 1951, he married Norma Bridge, beloved wife of over 69 years.

Although his priority was always family, Quince was a devoted educator and his career with the Fort Worth Independent School District spanned 41 years. In his early days, he was simply known as "Coach" to his players, students, and fellow faculty, a name that endured well into his years in administration. The friendships he developed as teacher and coach at J. P. Elder and W. P. McLean Middle Schools; as Vice-Principal at Rosemont Middle School and O. D. Wyatt and R. L. Paschal High Schools; and as principal at William Monnig Middle School and North Side, Western Hills, and Southwest High Schools continued throughout his life.

At each school, he was known as a strong, loving man who was free with a smile or a word of encouragement. His influence truly made a difference in the lives of students, teachers, and friends.

After retirement, Quince and Norma moved to League City and began a new chapter closer to their daughter, Jeanie Kolb, where they made new, wonderful friendships within the South Shore Harbor community over the last 14 years. In retirement, Quince was an avid golfer who regularly shot his age, year after year, and picked up bridge with Norma. Above all else though, the highlight of his retirement years was the time spent with grand-children and great-grandchildren who will forever remember their Papa.

He was predeceased by his parents; siblings, Ralph Fulton, Juanita Davis, and Robert Fulton; and sister-in-law, Nancy Bridge.

He is survived by his wife; daughter and husband, Jay; grandson, David Kolb and wife, Mary-Cathryn; granddaughter, Emily Forswall, and husband, Clayton; and great-grandchildren, Cathryn-Rose and Mary-Grace Kolb, Thomas Forswall, Charlotte Kolb, and his namesake, Charles Quince Forswall. He is also survived by brother-in-law, Bennie Bridge; sisters-in-law, Norma and Jane Fulton; niece, Becky Bridge Ferrell; and nephews, Ralph Fulton, Jr., Robert Fulton, Jr., David Fulton, and David Bridge.

A family service will be held at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on Monday, October 12, 9:30 A.M.

In lieu of customary remembrances, a donation may be made in his name to the Houston Methodist Nantz National Alzheimer Center, Scurlock Tower, 6560 Fannin St., 8th Floor, Houston, TX 77030.





