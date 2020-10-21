Quinton Rhea OwenSeptember 15, 1929 - October 19, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Quinton Rhea Owen, 91, passed away Monday Oct. 19, 2020.Memorial Service: 4 p.m. Thursday at Ridglea Christian Church, 6720 W Elizabeth Lane, Fort Worth, Texas 76116. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will also be available via live stream on Ridglea Christian Church Facebook page.Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations to Ridglea Christian Church or St Jude's Hospital.Quinton was born in Sparta, Tenn., Sept. 15, 1929. He graduated with a Civil Engineering Degree from Tennessee Tech University, and received a Masters Degree at SMU. He worked at General Dynamics for 35 years. He met and married the love of his life, Anne Miller, in 1954 in Harriman, Tenn. They had 66 years together filled with family, friendship, and a shared love of sports.Quinton had a passion for family, The Dallas Cowboys, Ridglea Christian Church, golf, and ice cream.As a father, he coached and umpired his daughter's blue raider softball teams.For decades he was the first to arrive every Sunday morning at Ridglea Christian Church to help prepare the service.As a Dallas Cowboys season ticketholder he attended every home game but two from 1965 until 2008.Quinton was a man who loved and was loved by his family.Survivors: Wife, Anne; three daughters, Merrie Cypert and husband, Mark, Susan Christenson, Julie Carlin and wife, Carol; grandchildren, Nathan Cypert and wife, Breanne, Rebekah Krevens and husband, Frank, Hannah Hiemstra and husband, Ben, Quinton Christenson, Tucker Christenson, Amy Orcutt and wife, Samantha and Michelle Carlin; and great-grandchildren, Chloe, Phoebe, Elsie, Holland, Quinn and Owen.