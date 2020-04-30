|
R. Dell Greer ARLINGTON -- R. Dell Greer passed on April 27, 2020 at the age of 84, due to complications from Leukemia. SERVICES: Funeral arrangements are with Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Pkwy, Arlington, Tx. Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, limitations on gathering and health protocols will apply. A come and go visitation with limitations on access will be conducted on Friday, May 1st from 6-8 pm. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 2nd at 11 am for family only. Everyone can join the live feed of the service at www.oneroomstreaming.com. A family grave side service will follow at 1 pm at Moore Memorial Gardens. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate in memory of R. Dell Greer to Mission Arlington at www.missionarlington.org. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Greer. SURVIVORS: his sister, LaMay Mann and husband, Willard; son, Alan Greer and wife, Lori from Argyle, Tx; son, Russell Greer and wife, Laura from Aledo, Tx; nephew, Randy Mann and wife, Caroline; niece, Patti Thompson and husband, Derrel; six grandchildren, Lindsey Sandifer, Meredith Maeder, Alyssa Greer, Brooklyn Greer, Madelin Davis, and Reese Greer. In addition, Sherilyn Sellers and her family that brought Dad happiness over the last 6 years.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 30, 2020