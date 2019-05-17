Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for R. Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R. Don Perry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

R. Don Perry Obituary
R. Don Perry GRAPEVINE -- R. Don Perry, 90, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m., Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. A gathering with the family will take place immediately after service at 2:30: Angelo's Barbecue, 2533 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, Texas. A private interment will be held at Perry Ranch in Glencoe, N.M. at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Don was born on May 11, 1929, in Glencoe N.M. He went to School in New Mexico and then went on to graduate from TCU with a degree in physical education. While attending TCU, he met the love of his life, Charlotte, and they were married on Feb. 7, 1953. He and Charlotte moved to Flagstaff, Ariz. and then on to Albuquerque, N.M. for 21 years. They returned to Texas in 1980. Don was a loving father, husband, and valued his family, hard work, good judgment, with courage and integrity. Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother's George, Lloyd, Elzy Jr., Jimmy, Leory and sister's Nina, Ruth and Gladys. SURVIVORS: sons, Don Perry, Jr. and Greg Perry and wife, Cristi; daughters, Gail Ackerman and husband, David, and Karen Wessler; nine grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.