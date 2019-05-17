R. Don Perry GRAPEVINE -- R. Don Perry, 90, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m., Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. A gathering with the family will take place immediately after service at 2:30: Angelo's Barbecue, 2533 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, Texas. A private interment will be held at Perry Ranch in Glencoe, N.M. at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Don was born on May 11, 1929, in Glencoe N.M. He went to School in New Mexico and then went on to graduate from TCU with a degree in physical education. While attending TCU, he met the love of his life, Charlotte, and they were married on Feb. 7, 1953. He and Charlotte moved to Flagstaff, Ariz. and then on to Albuquerque, N.M. for 21 years. They returned to Texas in 1980. Don was a loving father, husband, and valued his family, hard work, good judgment, with courage and integrity. Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother's George, Lloyd, Elzy Jr., Jimmy, Leory and sister's Nina, Ruth and Gladys. SURVIVORS: sons, Don Perry, Jr. and Greg Perry and wife, Cristi; daughters, Gail Ackerman and husband, David, and Karen Wessler; nine grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.



