R. F. Laminack COOL -- R. F. Laminack, 95, of Cool, Texas entered the gates of heaven on September 8, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 am, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Holder's Chapel Methodist Church in Cool, Texas. Visitation: 3 to 5 pm Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel. R. F. was born in 1924 in Mineola, Texas to Bernie and Richard Laminack. R. F. served in the United States Navy during World War II. R. F. was a lifelong farmer including an electric lineman and retired for Texas Electric Company after many years of service. While living in White Settlement he was active as a coach for little league baseball and pee-wee football and served on the recreational board. In later years while living in Aledo, he loved and attended all the Aledo school athletic events. Aledo volleyball considered him to be their number one fan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; and his son, Jay. SURVIVORS: his son, Kenneth and wife, Johnene Laminack of Portland, OR.; daughter, Rebecca and Larry Wesson of Eastland, Texas; 6 grandchildren, Mary (Stinker) Wesson of Fort Worth, Kendra Skellenger, Jake and Kyle Laminack of Portland, Ore., Joel Laminack of Austin, TX, Kirk Laminack of Okla. and Jennifer Canon of W.V.; 5 great-grandchildren and one brother, Neil Laminack of Beaumont, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 12, 2019