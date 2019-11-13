|
R. Michael Neely FORT WORTH--R. Michael Neely, born to Ralph B. and Lucy Neely Dec. 16, 1935, passed from this life on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. SERVICE: Mike's life celebration will begin with a coffee/tea reception at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel Live Oak Room, with a graveside service at noon. A luncheon to follow will be provided at Angelo's. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please feel free to give a memorial gift online to the in honor of Mike Neely. Mike grew up on Tremont in Fort Worth with his mother; father; and brother, George Allen Neely. He graduated Arlington Heights High School in 1954 and was commissioned to attend the United States Naval Academy graduating in 1958 as an electronic warfare officer. Mike then joined the Air Force to become a captain and navigator with the 824th Bombardment Squad (Strategic Air Command) stationed at Turner Air Force Base, Albany, Ga. On April 20, 1963, he chose to leave the Armed Services and was honorably discharged. Following, he worked and retired with International Business Machines (IBM) after 32 years. Mike lived an enriched and full life. He was a member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, Austin, Texas. He enjoyed traveling, being a high school football referee, his voluntary work at Seton Hospital and Meals On Wheels in Austin. His sense of adventure and exuberance for life will be missed by his family and friends. SURVIVORS: Children, Michele Neely Trachy of Euless, Texas, and Scott Allen Neely of Hawaii; Michele's daughter, Allison, married to Sam Hill, of Birmingham, Ala.; Scott and his wife, Jodette, have two children, Paige and Jackson who reside in Arizona. Mike was also blessed with an extended family. Jo Ellen is survived by daughters, Kelly Nusser married to Danny, of Canyon, Texas, and Kim Cumming married to Brian, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandchildren, Emily and Blake Nusser and Brooke and Brady Cumming. Mike also shared his life in Baton Rouge, La., with his stepchildren, Lynn Davis of Caledonia, Miss., and Bryan Stevens of Charlotte, N.C. Lynn is married to Wes; they have two children, Cullen and Connor. Bryan Stevens is married to Allen Owens.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019