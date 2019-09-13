|
R. Neil Pruitt FREDERICKSBURG-- Mr. R. Neil Pruitt passed away on Wednesday, September 11 at the age of 84 years. SERVICE: As per his request he will be cremated with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be given in his memory to the Hill Country Memorial Hospital, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, Good Samaritan Center or to the . R. Neil Pruitt was born on August 20, 1935 in Lamesa, Texas to Rufus and Berma Gray Pruitt. He married Nina Fryar on August 4, 1956 in Big Spring, Texas. R. Neil Pruitt served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. Neil was a licensed Architect in the state of Texas since 1965 and a member of AIA. He was the head of the architectural department at Freese & Nichols located in Fort Worth, Texas until his retirement in 2000. SURVIVORS: his wife, Nina Fryar Pruitt of Fredericksburg; daughter and spouse, Clare and Dave Davenport of Fredericksburg; two grandsons and spouse, Ryan and Kadie Davenport and Trey Davenport; two great-grandchildren, Gage and Drew Davenport; sister and brother-in-law, Bob and Margaret Tarleton of Mississippi. Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com SCHAETTER'S FUNERAL HOME, INC. P. O. Box 489 - 301 E. San Antonio St. Fredericksburg, Texas 78624 830-997-2151
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 13, 2019