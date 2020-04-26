|
R. Terry Ellmore ABILENE--R. Terry Ellmore, 94, passed away in Abilene, Texas, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Terry was born to W. Austin and Hazel Ellmore in Moline, Ill. He graduated from New Trier High School in Winnetka, Ill., in 1943 and received his B.A. and M.A. in Speech and Drama from Washington State University. He was awarded a Ph.D. in Mass Communication and Broadcast Law from the University of Southern California in 1973. Terry served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He met Ruth Reisman when they attended Lake Forest College in Lake Forest, Ill. They married Oct. 7, 1949, and raised three children. Terry was a man of many talents and a gifted professor. He spent his career in education, teaching speech, drama, and communications at numerous institutions, including Willows High School in Willows, Calif.; University of Nevada, Reno; California State University, Fullerton; and Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, where he filmed TCU football games, and retired as chair of the Radio-TV-Film Department in 1991. He was the author of three books. After retirement, Terry and Ruth enjoyed traveling in their R.V. and cruising throughout the world. They built a beautiful home in Baja California, doing much of the work themselves. Terry will be best remembered for his love of family, his quick wit and intelligence, his woodworking ability, his enthusiasm for buffets and new adventures, and his faith in God. Terry was a much-loved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Susan Ellmore Westbrook; and son-in-law, James Burke. Coming from a family of deep faith, the promise of heaven filled Terry with peace. His spirit lives on in his wife, Ruth; daughters, Susan Ellmore Burke and Stacey Ellmore; son, William Austin Ellmore II (Melba); siblings, Joanne Ellmore Allen, James Ellmore (Suzanne); brother-in-law, H. Howard Westbrook; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends who thought the world of him. SERVICE: A gathering to celebrate a life well-lived will be held in Abilene, Texas, at a later date.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020