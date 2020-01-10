|
Rachel Annette Jackson HURST -- Rachel Jackson, 93, of Hurst, Texas passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2020. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel, 2301 N Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76111. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation/viewing: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. prior to service. Please sign the online guest book at www.greenwoodfuneralhomes.com. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consider contributing to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, Brookdale Hospice, or to a . Rachel was born in Mansfield, Texas to Edna and Horace Williams. She married James A. Jackson in 1947, and he preceded her in death in 1992.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 10, 2020