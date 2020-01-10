Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel Annette Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachel Annette Jackson Obituary
Rachel Annette Jackson HURST -- Rachel Jackson, 93, of Hurst, Texas passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2020. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel, 2301 N Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76111. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation/viewing: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. prior to service. Please sign the online guest book at www.greenwoodfuneralhomes.com. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consider contributing to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, Brookdale Hospice, or to a . Rachel was born in Mansfield, Texas to Edna and Horace Williams. She married James A. Jackson in 1947, and he preceded her in death in 1992.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -