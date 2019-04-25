Home

Rachel Le'Ann Rogers FORT WORTH -- Madam Rachel Le'Ann Rogers, 26, swiftly made her exit from this earth, early in the morning, on Thursday, April 18, 2019. SERVICE: A Celebration of Her Life will begin with a Balloon Release on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 7 p.m.; She will lie in Sweet Repose on Friday, April 26, 2019, from Noon to 7 p.m. and her family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m.; The Final Service will convene at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019. All services will be held at Harvey Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 1257 E. Harvey Avenue, where her beloved grandfather, the Reverend R.L. Rogers, serves as Senior Pastor and the Reverend Julius L. Jackson, Jr., serves as Pastor. SURVIVORS: Left in the Loving Arms of Jesus are: Her Devoted Mother, Rolissa Rogers; her father, Terrance Tucker; her brothers, Derrell Henderson, Brandon Parker and Terrance Pinkston; her grandfather, Pastor R.L. Rogers and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 25, 2019
