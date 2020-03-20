|
Rachel Williams Jackson ARLINGTON -- Rachel Williams Jackson passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the age of 95 in Arlington, Texas. SERVICE: Due to the current state of emergency with the coronavirus, Rachel's family has made the difficult decision to have a private family service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welbourn St., Dallas, Texas 75219 or Lane Prairie Baptist Church, 412 CR 704, Joshua, Texas 76058. Rachel was born on May 11, 1924, on a small farm in Richland County, Ill., to Joy and Rolla Williams. She graduated from West Salem High School in 1942. Rachel married Ellis Dale Jackson in St. Louis, Mo. in 1946, who preceded her in death in 1990. They moved to the Dallas/Fort Worth area in 1957 and settled in Cleburne in 1969. Rachel began her career with Texas Instruments in 1963 and retired in 1992. One of Rachel's proudest accomplishments was being a 64 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, serving in many capacities. She was active for 45 years with the Alvarado Rainbow for Girls. Rachel was a member of Daughters of Nile, Order of Amaranth, and the White Shrine. If that did not keep her busy enough, Rachel was also a Senior Education crochet instructor at TCC and she supported several ministries with her time, talents and gifts at Lane Prairie Baptist Church. Holiday celebrations were always at "Grandma's house" until she moved to the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in 2018. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and oldest son, Ronald Jackson. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Teresa Moore and husband, J. Michael, of Tifton, Ga., Phyllis Stouffer and husband, Jim, of Fort Worth; son, Phillip Jackson of Keene, Texas; daughter-in-law, Shirlene Jackson of Joshua, Texas; grandchildren, T. J. Jackson (Andrea), Joy Jackson, Sandi Ethridge (Joel), Brett Moser, Stephanie Stouffer, Jay Stouffer (Liz) and Marshall Stouffer; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 20, 2020