Rachelle Turner Warren FORT WORTH -- Rachelle Turner Warren, 1921-2019, graduated very peacefully, at home, on January 22. MEMORIALS from relations and friends: She was such a steady rock in my crazy childhood. She was and is a quiet treasure...And how like her to leave so discreetly, without a lot of fuss or drama...Lovely sweet lady, I will always treasure those times with her...We all loved her very much and I think all of us felt more secure knowing she was in our lives. She was always there, always good, and always sane. She really was a blessing to us...She was the best and truest friend I had on Earth. Happy trails, Aunt Rachelle. Preceded in death by husband Jim, daughter Jo Andrea, granddaughter Erin. She was a long-time member of Wesley Methodist Church. SURVIVORS: One son, Richard, one grandson, John, two great grandchildren, Aubrey and Annie, and a host of adoring nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019