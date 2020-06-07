Radford B. Allen Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Radford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Radford B. Allen Jr. FORT WORTH--The Reverend Radford B. Allen Jr., 95, went to be with our Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, May 30, 2020, and heard the words, "Well done, good and faithful servant." REQUIEM EUCHARIST: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Church of the Holy Apostles, 3900 Longvue Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76126. Entombment: The Church of the Holy Apostles Columbarium. MEMORIALS: The family suggests gifts be sent to Church of the Holy Apostles or St. John's Church, 700 Main St., Brownwood, TX 76801. Fr. Allen was born in Lufkin on March 15, 1925, to Radford B. Sr. and Clara Rose Crenshaw Allen. He graduated from Dubberly High School in 1942 and Louisiana Tech University in 1951. He served in the Navy from 1943 to 1947. In 1950, Fr. Allen married Lina Lea Lusk. Their son, Drew, was born in 1951. He was a salesman for Lederle Laboratories. They adopted their daughter, Ann, in 1964. Fr. Allen entered the Anglican School of Theology at the University of Dallas, earning a Licentiate in Sacred Theology and in 1979 was ordained to the priesthood. He served at All Saints' and Christ the King, was vicar at St. Martin's in the Fields, and rector of St. John's in Brownwood. The family is happy he is with the Lord because his last wish was to be with Jesus and wants to recognize Deana Thomas, Jennifer Stroud, and Autumn Handley for their participation in his final days and thank the Westmore Senior Living Facility and Community Hospice for being a friend and caregiver to Fr. Allen. Fr. Allen was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Genevieve Pitchford; his son, Radford Drew; and his nephew, Lloyd Beckham. SURVIVORS: His wife, Lina Lea Lusk Allen; his daughter, Ann Katherine; his one and only favorite granddaughter, Elena Katherine; his nephew and wife, Gary and Donna Luse; his niece, Dana Beckham; his great-nephew, Brandon Luse; his great-niece, Tiffany Upshaw, her children, Ellie and Hayes Upshaw; his great-niece and her husband, Lindsey and Chris Melancon; and relatives in Allentown. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Harveson Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved