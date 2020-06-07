Rev. Radford B. Allen Jr. FORT WORTH--The Reverend Radford B. Allen Jr., 95, went to be with our Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, May 30, 2020, and heard the words, "Well done, good and faithful servant." REQUIEM EUCHARIST: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Church of the Holy Apostles, 3900 Longvue Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76126. Entombment: The Church of the Holy Apostles Columbarium. MEMORIALS: The family suggests gifts be sent to Church of the Holy Apostles or St. John's Church, 700 Main St., Brownwood, TX 76801. Fr. Allen was born in Lufkin on March 15, 1925, to Radford B. Sr. and Clara Rose Crenshaw Allen. He graduated from Dubberly High School in 1942 and Louisiana Tech University in 1951. He served in the Navy from 1943 to 1947. In 1950, Fr. Allen married Lina Lea Lusk. Their son, Drew, was born in 1951. He was a salesman for Lederle Laboratories. They adopted their daughter, Ann, in 1964. Fr. Allen entered the Anglican School of Theology at the University of Dallas, earning a Licentiate in Sacred Theology and in 1979 was ordained to the priesthood. He served at All Saints' and Christ the King, was vicar at St. Martin's in the Fields, and rector of St. John's in Brownwood. The family is happy he is with the Lord because his last wish was to be with Jesus and wants to recognize Deana Thomas, Jennifer Stroud, and Autumn Handley for their participation in his final days and thank the Westmore Senior Living Facility and Community Hospice for being a friend and caregiver to Fr. Allen. Fr. Allen was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Genevieve Pitchford; his son, Radford Drew; and his nephew, Lloyd Beckham. SURVIVORS: His wife, Lina Lea Lusk Allen; his daughter, Ann Katherine; his one and only favorite granddaughter, Elena Katherine; his nephew and wife, Gary and Donna Luse; his niece, Dana Beckham; his great-nephew, Brandon Luse; his great-niece, Tiffany Upshaw, her children, Ellie and Hayes Upshaw; his great-niece and her husband, Lindsey and Chris Melancon; and relatives in Allentown. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.