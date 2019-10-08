Home

Raeanne Wisdom RICHLAND HILLS--Raeanne Wisdom, 45, of Richland Hills passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made in her name to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). Raeanne was born in 1974 in Fort Worth to Willis Ray and Paula Ann Wisdom. She was employed for 19 years at HealthSmart as Director of Technical Services. Raeanne enjoyed being at the lake, watching UFC, wind therapy, shopping and shoes. Above all, she loved her baby girl, Trinity. Raeanne was preceded in death by her parents; aunts, Sandra Hall, Mildred Stokes and Paula Robards; and her uncle, Joe Wisdom. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her aunts, Anita Foster and Joyce Wilkinson; several cousins; her beloved dog, Trinity; and a wonderful group of longtime friends who loved her dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 8, 2019
