|
|
Raelyn Taggert Nye ARLINGTON--Raelyn Taggert Nye, 63, a beloved sister and aunt, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Raelyn was born June 16, 1956, in Fort Worth to Nancy and Jack Taggert. After receiving her Associate Degree, she worked in the Art Department of Richland Community College and later worked for Southwest Airlines for over 22 years. Raelyn was a talented artist who loved to share her art with others as a display of fondness and love. She always loved to share a smile. Raelyn was a lover of animals and never owned a pet that wasn't a rescue animal. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sister, Dana Uncapher; and nephew, Tim Uncapher.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 17, 2019