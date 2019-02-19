Ralph A. Barber ST. LOUIS, MO.--Ralph A. Barber passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in St. Louis County. He was the loving husband of 62 years to the late Joyce H. Haggard Barber and loving father of Anne (Michael Patrick) Murphy. Ralph graduated from Christian Brothers College High School-Memphis and the University of Mississippi-Oxford. He enjoyed a career as an aeronautical engineer, focusing on the design and development of military aircraft. He retired from both General Dynamics-Fort Worth Division and the McDonnell Douglas Corporation of St. Louis (now Boeing). After retirement, Ralph volunteered as a math tutor in the Parkway School District Adult Education Program, served on the Town and Country Public Works and Storm Water Commission, and participated in the St. Louis Classical Guitar Society and the Gateway Harmonica Club. VISITATION: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, followed by a memorial service at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Mo. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, he asks that we enjoy the beauty of nature of which we are all a part, and celebrate the genius of humankind through its art, music, and literature. BOPP CHAPEL Kirkwood, Mo., 314-965-7680 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

