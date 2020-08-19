1/
Ralph "Don" Asire
Ralph "Don" Asire BEDFORD--Ralph "Don" Asire died the morning of Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at a Bedford, Texas, memory care facility. He was 92 years old. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Wanda C. Asire. He also is survived by his daughter, Darleen Asire; his sister, Carol Halverstadt; and brother, Robert Asire. Don was predeceased by his daughter, Denise Leigh Asire, and his other sister, Beverly Davisson. Don was born July 2, 1928, in Detroit, Mich. HE served in the Air Force as military police during World War II and was stationed in Puerto Rico. He proudly served as President Dwight D. Eisenhower's bodyguard on a special detail to which he was assigned. After the service, he joined American Airlines in operations and worked for the company for 38 years. Don was a member of Emmanuel Presbyterian Church. FUNERAL: Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. For service and livestreaming information, please visit the Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home, Colleyville, Texas, website. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Don's honor to Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, 2701 Harwood Road, Bedford, TX 76021.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 19, 2020.
