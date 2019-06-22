Home

Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Walnut Creek Baptist Church
220 West Reno Road
Azle, TX
View Map
Ralph E. Yates


Ralph E. Yates AZLE--Ralph Edward Yates, 84, of Azle passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, Walnut Creek Baptist Church, 220 West Reno Road, Azle, Texas, 76020. Interment follows in Azleland Memorial Park. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, Biggers Funeral Home, 6100 Azle Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76135. Ralph was born June 30, 1934, in Lewisburg, W.Va., to Clarence Edward Yates and Katherine Virginia Morgan Yates. Ralph served his country in the United State Air Force. He married Goldie Fay Williams on Nov. 27, 1959, in Las Vegas. He was a car dealer. Ralph served as head usher at Walnut Creek Baptist Church for over 35 years. He liked to deer hunt. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Doddie Yate; children, Kathy Rhodes, Dwayne E. Yates and wife, Jonie, Deborah Kay Petrie and husband, Robert, and Michael Yate; grandchildren, Richard, Jonathan, Vanessa, Stephanie, Christopher, Melissa, Whitney, Tiffany, Clint, Jennifer, Robert Jr., Katie Colby and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Briley, McKinley, Cayden, Dallas, Collin, Chase, Luke, Sam Henry, Ryan, and Liam; sister, Betty Virginia Lovelace and husband, Leon; brother, Carl Yates and wife, Sue.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 22, 2019
