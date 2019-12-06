|
Ralph Hardin Crouch FORT WORTH--With sadness, we announce the passing of our brother and uncle, Ralph Hardin Crouch, 83, of Fort Worth, on the 30th day of November, 2019. He was born to Howard and Thelma Goad Crouch on September 29, 1936 in Fort Worth. He was the third of five children. SERVICE: Services honoring Ralph will be held on December 7, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Immediately prior to the service a Visitation will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. His burial will be at Laurel Land following his service. To know our brother and uncle meant you knew truth and a righteous life were his North Star. He was a hard working man, lived a simple life, and his goodness and kindness will be his legacy. We all will miss him more than we can say. Ralph was predeceased by his beloved parents, his brother Jerry L. Crouch, sister-in-law, Barbara Crouch and other family members he loved. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his brothers, Joe Crouch and Al Crouch (Anita) and sister Sarah Crouch; eleven nieces and nephews; thirty one great nieces and nephews; and fifteen great great nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2019