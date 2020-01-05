|
|
Ralph Lewis Bradley FORT WORTH--Ralph Lewis Bradley, 70, born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, slipped peacefully away while sleeping at his home in Fort Worth, Texas, early in the morning on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, having lost his battle with cancer. Ralph's early years were spent in Buenos Aires, raised by his father, J.E. "Ralph" Bradley; mother, Violet Bradley; and along side siblings, Ron, Robin and Vivian. The Bradley's loved to travel, aided by J.E. Ralph's position with Canadian Pacific airline. His father's work eventually brought young Ralph to Vancouver, Canada, for middle school and eventually to Mexico City where he completed high school. Instead of following his parents' next move to Tokyo, Ralph followed friends to Texas where he decided TCU would be his choice for college. It was there where he met some of his closest lifelong friends. In Fort Worth Ralph soon also met the mother of his children, Cheryl Bradley. Together Ralph and Cheryl raised five children: Michele (48), Ralph (40), Cecilia (39), Veronica (37), and Randal (34). Always a penchant for entrepreneurship and no fear of travel to new places it was during college that Ralph founded Jammy, Inc., an importing company with sources first in Japan and later in China. Ralph poured all his efforts into this business that served as the source of professional success for his entire adult life. Ralph traveled extensively in the Orient establishing a supply chain for Jammy and making many friends overseas along the way. Jammy, Inc. now in its 49th year in business is operated by son, Ralph C. Bradley, who traveled with his father for many of those adventures as they built the family business together. Ralph always kept an eclectic group of friends, old and young, from around the world, gathered from his many interests. Ralph was an avid horseman, playing amateur polo and even traveling to Malaysia to source cane for polo mallets. Many of those polo playing friends stayed close with Ralph throughout his life. Ralph enjoyed the cultural arts too. He served on the board of Casa Manana, was a regular at The Modern and Kimbell Art Museum events, and dabbling in classical guitar himself, he loved the Fort Worth Classic Guitar Society. Consummately affable, Ralph always found himself in any room surrounded by lovely company and witty banter. Ralph was passionate about entertaining. Evenings were usually spent cooking steak and drinking wine at his home with family and friends; sometimes dozens at a time. If he wasn't cooking in his kitchen he may have been found cooking with an open fire - Argentine Asado style. He loved vacationing in Mexico with his family too. Salt, sand, and sunburns were staples of his children's upbringing that instilled a passion for lazy days on warm beaches that lives on today in Ralph's kids. Ralph was preceded in death by his children's mother, Cheryl; Ralph's mother, Violet; father, Ralph; aunt, Margarita and uncle, Ernesto; as well as his brother, Robin; and sister, Vivian. SURVIVORS: Ralph is survived by his brother, Ron and wife Jane; Ralph's five children; and six grandchildren. Ralph is fortunate to have a large extended family in Argentina with whom son Randal is devoted to maintaining close familial bonds his father nurtured throughout life. MEMORIAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 6150 Pershing Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76107. Ralph's final remains will be returned to Buenos Aires and lain alongside those loved ones who went before him, to rest peacefully in the Recoleta Cemetery family mausoleum. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Junior Achievement of the Chisholm Trail.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020