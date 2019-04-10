Ralph W. Miller FORT WORTH--Ralph W. Miller, 96, a retired principal for the Fort Worth Independent School District, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at his home. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. at Trinity Terrace in the Longhorn Room. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Trinity Terrace Chapel fund, Lake Country Christian School or the Salvation Army. Mr. Miller was born June 14, 1922, in Grand Saline, Texas. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and a graduate of Grand Saline High School and University of North Texas. He had a Master's degree from University of North Texas and attended UNT for doctoral studies. Mr. Miller was with the Fort Worth ISD from 1947-1983. He was principal at Ernest Parker Junior High, Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School and R.L. Paschal High School. He was vice principal at William James Junior High School, Poly High School and assistant director of Secondary Education. He taught at William James for seven years. Mr. Miller was a former member of Lake Country Baptist Church and served as an elder, member of National Principals Association and served on the school board at Lake Country Christian School. At the time of his death, Mr. Miller was a member of Ridglea Baptist Church. SURVIVORS: His daughter, Beverly Lewis of Fort Worth; daughter-in-law, Vicki Johnson and husband, Mike, of Fort Worth; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary