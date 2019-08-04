|
|
Ramon Jose Martinez FORT WORTH--Ramon Jose Angel Martinez, 63, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Funeral Chapel. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet Funeral Chapel. Cremation to follow. Ramon was born Jan. 11, 1956, in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico, to Marcelino and Victoriana Diaz Martinez. He worked in the construction industry for 38 years. Ramon was a hardworking man and loved to work. His red truck was his pride and joy. Ramon loved to travel and visited almost every state in the country, except five. He liked the finer things in life. He had no regrets and lived life to the fullest. He was a very giving man who was always helping those in need or lending a helping a hand. Ramon loved getting together with his family and friends. If you came to visit, you would always find Ramon wearing his gold jewelry with a cold "adult" beverage in his hand, while watching a Dallas Cowboys football game. The family wanted to give a special thank you to Juanita Rodriguez for being by his side throughout his last days. He asked for his sister, and she quickly came. She gave him exceptional care and went above and beyond to be there for her brother; even going so far to jump his eight-foot fence to get into his house because she locked herself out. Ramon was preceded in death by his parents, Marcelino and Victoriana Diaz Martinez; brother, Ines Martinez; sisters, Anita Crispin and husband, Gustavo, and Maria Luiza Martinez. SURVIVORS: Sons, Jose Martinez and wife, Viveca, and Eric Martinez and wife, Blair; grandchildren, Lanyse, Lauren, Jayden, Ann Marie, Eric Jr., Gabrielle, Sophia, and Jazmine Martinez; great-granddaughters to be, Attalia and Yaretzi; sisters, Herlinda Lozano and husband, Guadalupe, Ana Laura Viveros and husband, Porfirio, and Juanita Rodriguez and husband, Juan; brother, Pedro Martinez and wife, Rosie; and his faithful companion, Pepe.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019