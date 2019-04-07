Resources More Obituaries for Ramon Snead Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ramon Mack Snead Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ramon M. Snead Sr. FORT WORTH--Ramon Mack Snead Sr., soldier, Little League baseball coach, Scoutmaster, mechanical design engineer and wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. INTERMENT: 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, Texas, 75211. Following will be a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 401 West Church St., Grand Prairie, Texas, 75050. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in memory of Ramon Snead to The Gathering, 214 West Davis St., Mesquite, TX 75149 or http://www.gatheringmesquite.org/donate; or to the . Ramon was born June 4, 1923, in Tulsa, Okla., to parents, Arthur Snead and Theron Price Snead. His mother named him Ramon after her favorite silent movie actor, Ramon Navarro, and his father named him Mack because he was working as a mechanic for Mack trucks at the time. He was raised in Dallas, Texas, and joined the United States Army in January of 1943 and served as an aircraft armorer. While stationed at Seymour Johnson Army Air Forces Base in Goldsboro, N.C., he met Ruth Gordon Shirley. They were married Feb. 5, 1945. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, they moved to Dallas, Texas. Ramon attended Southern Methodist University where he received his BS in Mechanical Engineering in June of 1950. After graduation, he worked at Texaco as a salesman until August of 1955, when he accepted a job as a mechanical design engineer, at what was then known as Convair (now known as Lockheed Martin). He retired from Lockheed Martin in 1988. Ramon and Ruth raised two sons. He was known as "Super Mechanic" by the neighborhood boys because of his ability to fix any broken go kart, motorcycle or car. Ramon was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife of 68 years, Ruth, who passed away in 2013. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his sons, R. Mack Snead Jr. and his wife, Debbie, and Michael Snead and his wife, Karen. He is also survived by grandson, Joel Snead and his wife, Danyelle, and their daughter, Silver; and by granddaughter, Katelyn Snead Brandt and her husband, Brad. Our family would like to thank Dr. Robert Kelly for his excellent treatment and advice, his caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care, especially Patricia Hiltebrandt, who went above and beyond what was required in an attempt to make his final days as comfortable as possible. We would also like to thank his longtime neighbor, Martin Carrillo, for always being there to help him, no matter what needed to be repaired.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries