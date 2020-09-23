Ramon Phillips

August 11, 1933 - September 12, 2020

Colleyville, Texas - Ramon Dale Phillips, loving husband and devoted father, grandfather, and great grandfather, went to be with his Lord on September 12, 2020.

He is survived by his sons Philip Dean Phillips and Bradley Keith Phillips, daughters-in-law Teresa Lang Phillips and Ellen Phillips, grandson Stephen Phillips, granddaughter Lynsie Phillips Seawright, husband Ashley and great-grandsons Cullen and Kyler.

Ray was preceded in death by his wife Dana Louise Phillips, mother, Nota May Phillips, father Herbert Alvin Phillips, and brother Herbert Phillips Jr.

Ray was born in Fort Worth, Texas on August 11, 1933. He attended Polytechnic High School where he met his future wife, Dana, in 1948. Following graduation, Ray and Dana married on September 6, 1952 and, after Ray's two years of military service stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska, they made their home back in North Texas where they raised their two boys, Philip and Brad.

Ray studied at Arlington State College and Texas Christian University as he began a long and successful career in finance. He served as Controller for KFC Corporation from 1969 to 1974 and Director, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Pizza Inn Inc. from 1974 to 1989. During the remainder of his career, he served as Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer to Hallmark Financial Services. After retirement in 2001, Ray continued to serve as Vice Chairman of the Board at Pizza Inn until his death.

Ray's family was proud of his professional accomplishments, but those things pale in comparison to the wonderful man that he was to his family and friends. Ray was a faithful, loving, dedicated husband to his wife, whom he treasured, for 63 years. His sons learned by his example the meaning of strong character, honesty, and faith, as he clearly demonstrated those values every day. Ray's life was full, meaningful, and well-lived. He brought joy to so many who were fortunate to have known him during his 87 years on this earth. To his boys, his life was a gift from God. No two sons could be more grateful for their father's unwavering love, wisdom, and guidance.

Services celebrating the life of Ramon Dale Phillips will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 28, 2020

White's Chapel United Methodist Church

185 S. White's Chapel Blvd

Southlake, Texas 76092

The Phillips Family would be honored to have you attend. Due to current health events, attendance may be limited by the church. Those planning to attend are requested to contact bradleykphillips@gmail.com





