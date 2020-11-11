1/1
1973 - 2020
June 14, 1973 - November 6, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Ramon Vargas went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Ramon was born June 14, 1973, in Del Rio, Texas to Ramon and Irma Vargas.
Ramon was a truck driver for the Fricks Company of Fort Worth and loved to be on the open road. He was a huge Cowboys and Rangers fan. He loved to jump on his two wheels and ride for miles. He was the guy you didn't want sitting to the left of you at a poker game but you did want him sitting with you casting a rod and reel.
Ramon had a fighter's spirit and loved to be in the ring or ringside.
Ramon led his family down a path of faith to believe and trust in the Lord through his fellowship at Waves of Faith.
Survivors: Wife, Kristy Vargas; daughter, Ariana Vargas; son, Rylan Vargas; parents, Ramon and Irma Vargas; brother, Fernando Vargas; sister, Nidia Vargas; three nieces; three nephews; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Memories & Condolences
November 9, 2020
Our condolences to the Vargas Family! May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. Prayers to you all through this difficult time.
Sandra Hernandez
Friend
November 9, 2020
Our condolences to the vargas family may u find peace and comfort and strength thru this journey. Prayers God bless the family.
Glendora Cortez
