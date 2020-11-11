Ramon Vargas

June 14, 1973 - November 6, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Ramon Vargas went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

Ramon was born June 14, 1973, in Del Rio, Texas to Ramon and Irma Vargas.

Ramon was a truck driver for the Fricks Company of Fort Worth and loved to be on the open road. He was a huge Cowboys and Rangers fan. He loved to jump on his two wheels and ride for miles. He was the guy you didn't want sitting to the left of you at a poker game but you did want him sitting with you casting a rod and reel.

Ramon had a fighter's spirit and loved to be in the ring or ringside.

Ramon led his family down a path of faith to believe and trust in the Lord through his fellowship at Waves of Faith.

Survivors: Wife, Kristy Vargas; daughter, Ariana Vargas; son, Rylan Vargas; parents, Ramon and Irma Vargas; brother, Fernando Vargas; sister, Nidia Vargas; three nieces; three nephews; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.







