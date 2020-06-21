Ramona Azlin Cribbs FORT WORTH -- Ramona Azlin Cribbs, 88, lost her battle with Coronavirus on June 18, 2020. SERVICE: Private service Tuesday June 23, 2020 in Garden of Memories Mausoleum at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Richland Hills Animal Rescue or North Texas Food Bank. Ramona was born in Altus, OK to Bill & Mary Azlin on January 8, 1932. She grew up in Fort Worth and graduated from Paschal High School in 1950 and was a member of the National Honor Society. In 2002 she retired from Lockheed Martin. Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Mary Azlin and two brothers, Kenn and Jimmy Azlin. She will be missed by family and friends. SURVIVORS: Sons, Darrell Cribbs and wife, Carey, Gerald Cribbs and wife, Jeannia; sister, LaVerne Howard; and niece, Paula Howard (her borrowed daughter); nephew, Nathan Howard and wife, Denice; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren with two on the way; many great nieces and nephews.