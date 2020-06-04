Ramona Jeannine Carter
Ramona Jeannine Carter FORT WORTH -- Ramona Jeannine Carter, 88, passed away at home Friday, May 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. GRAVESIDE: 11 a.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorial: 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Glenview Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Glenview Church "Prayer Garden", 4805 NE Loop 820, Fort Worth, Texas, 76137. Ramona was born in Fort Worth on Dec. 10, 1931. She married Raymond Carter in 1948 and they started Carter Bookkeeping in Fort Worth in 1954. Ramona loved to travel, excelled at any craft that involved a needle and thread, and made a famous banana pudding that ruined you for any other dessert. She loved Dean Martin, sports, and was a 45-year member of Glenview Baptist Church. Ramona had a one-of-a-kind personality and kept everyone laughing all the way into her last days. While she leaves behind many family members who can't imagine life without "Meemaw", everyone knows she was happy to be face-to-face with her Lord and Savior and to reunite with the love of her life, Raymond, after 25 years apart. Ramona is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Raymond Carter; her parents, William and Rose Lee Harris; son-in-law, Craig Spencer; and grandson, Cody Spencer. SURVIVORS: Sisters, Rosemary Hill and Robin Muse; 4 daughters, Deborah (Herman) Vaughn, Paula (David) Grant, Darbe Spencer, and Wendi (Derek) Armstrong; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 4, 2020.
