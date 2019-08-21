|
|
Randall Clayton Morris HASLET--Randall Clayton Morris was born in Tallahassee, Fla., on Feb. 11, 1995, and passed away in Haslet, Texas, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: was held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Eagle Point in Fort Worth, Texas. A private family service will be held at a later date. Charles McClellan Funeral home of Quincy, Fla., is assisting the family with arrangements. He dedicated his life to creating and enjoying music and comedy routines, the pursuit of knowledge and happiness, and making those around him smile. He often shared these passions with his friends and family, whom he loved deeply. He also participated in competitive gaming and had a love for television and film. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his father, Clay Morris and his wife, Maureen, of Fort Worth, Texas; his mother, Wanda Lilly and her husband, William, of Durham, N.C.; his paternal grandparents, Cecil and Kathy Morris of Quincy, Fla.; maternal grandmother, Hazel Hutto of Woodville, Fla.; his siblings, Emily Morris, Arielle Henderson, Ryanne Lilly and Evan Lilly; as well as his nieces and nephew, Cecilia, Faylynn, Izabella, and Colton. CHARLES MCCLELLAN FUNERAL HOME Quincy, Fla., 850-627-7677 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 21, 2019