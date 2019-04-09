Randall Hill Vick Sr. GRAND PRAIRIE--Randall Hill Vick Sr., 74, of Grand Prairie, Texas, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at home surrounded by his family following a brief fight with cancer. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to https://www.walkwithsavanna.com/. Randy was born in Dallas, March 18, 1945, and grew up in Austin. He attended McCallum High School but graduated from Richfield High School in Waco and attended the University of Texas. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a broadcast specialist. Randy had a distinguished career in radio and television. In Austin, he was the first person in Texas to cover traffic by air. He served as a radio personality for KFJZ-Z97 in Fort Worth and the Texas State Network in Dallas as well as coverage of the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, Byron Nelson and Colonial Golf tournaments. Randy was also a member of UT-Arlington's football broadcast team. He was also a voting member of the Texas Radio Hall of Fame. Following years in broadcasting, Randy dedicated 15 years in management for Brunswick Corporation, served as a transportation security screener at DFW Airport and lastly a marshal at Waterchase Golf Club. Randy was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His children and grandchildren held a very special place in his heart. Randy's sense of humor was a trademark like no other and appreciated by everyone who crossed his path. He had a passion for baseball, golf, and fishing. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Ross Vick Sr. and Mary Randall Vick; and his daughter, Lisa Marie Vick. SURVIVORS: Randall is survived by his wife, Pamela Clark Vick; his son, Randy Vick Jr. (Ronda); son, John Vick (Andrea); daughter, Sonja Wooley (Steven); grandchildren, Kelsie, Bailey, Kylie, Lindsay, Ashley, Randy "Trip" III, Johnathan, Sierra and Savanna; great-grandchildren, Milo and Ava; siblings, Ross Vick Jr. (Frances), Charles Vick (Sheila), and Ginny Kisiah (Steve).



