Randall "Randy" Lee Gallaway
September 9, 1947 - September 10, 2020
Lubbock, TEXAS - The family of Randall "Randy" Lee Gallaway will celebrate his life of 73 years at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Southcrest Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton, near Mary Ann's parents. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, September 14, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, 6025 82nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79424.
In support of public health and safety, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
