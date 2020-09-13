1/1
Randall Lee "Randy" Gallaway
1947 - 2020
Randall "Randy" Lee Gallaway
September 9, 1947 - September 10, 2020
Lubbock, TEXAS - The family of Randall "Randy" Lee Gallaway will celebrate his life of 73 years at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Southcrest Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton, near Mary Ann's parents. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, September 14, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, 6025 82nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79424.
In support of public health and safety, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook, read the full obituary and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.


Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
SEP
15
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Southcrest Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
