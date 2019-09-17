|
Randall "Randy" Sanman FORT WORTH - Randall "Randy" Paul Sanman, of Fort Worth, TX passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 surrounded by his family after a short and courageous battle with cancer. VISITATION will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 19 at Horan & McConaty at 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Denver, CO. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, September 20 at Notre Dame Church at 2190 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver, CO. Born September 18, 1958 in Freeport, IL, to Carl and Jeannine Sanman, Randy graduated from Wahlert High School in 1977 and later received his bachelor's degree in construction engineering from Iowa State University (ISU) in 1981. Randy devoted his 38-year construction career to the Kiewit organization where he was anticipating his retirement as senior vice president and division manager over the central and south central United States. Randy spent his free time between his homes in Fort Worth, TX, Denver, CO and Scottsdale, AZ where he loved to golf, enjoy quality time with his grandchildren, spend time with family and friends and cheer on the Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos and Chicago Cubs, among his other favorite sports teams. Randy's legacy not only includes the impact to those he mentored throughout his career, but the relationships he built within the construction industry. He was loved and respected by everyone who had the pleasure of working with him. He's left a lasting legacy on how to take care of your most important asset your people. In 2009, he was awarded "Contractor of the Year" from the Colorado Contractor's Association as well as receiving many other prestigious awards throughout his career. Randy was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important the simplicity of living a life with those you love. Of all the lives he touched, his most proud achievement in life was his family. Randy is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 38 years Teresa, daughter Jessica (Michael) Thorpe and son Matthew. He was the very proud grandfather to Michaela, Trevor and Mason. He is also survived by his siblings Mark (Heidi) Sanman, Cindy (Dennis) McInerney, Nancy (Michael) Osterhaus, mother-in-law Mary Schmitt, sister-in-law's Diane (Kim) Evert and Kathy King, brother-in-law's Daniel (Kerri) King, Mark (Deb) King and Greg King and as well as all his many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and other extended family that he loved. Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Jeannine Sanman, father-in-law Jerry Schmitt and his brother-in-law Steve King. A special thank you to all the friends and family for their love and support as well as the doctors and nurses who helped him through this battle at Mayo Clinic Arizona and University of Colorado Anschutz for the care they provided during his fight with cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Randy's name to: Randy Sanman Scholarship Fund at Iowa State University and Denver Children's Advocacy Center. HORAN & MCCONATY FUNERAL SERVICE 3101 SOUTH WADSWORTH BOULEVARD LAKEWOOD, CO 80227 OFFICE 303-986-9615
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 17, 2019