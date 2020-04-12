Home

Randall Thomas Hewett

Randall Thomas Hewett BURLESON--On Sunday, March 29, 2020, Randall Thomas Hewett, "Randy," passed away in Burleson at the age of 66. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service was held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Cleburne, TexasX. Chaplain Wes McDuffie officiated. Randy was born Aug. 16, 1953, in Cleburne, Texas, to Claude and Bonnie Jo Cheney Hewett. He was a 1971 graduate of Alvarado High School and recently retired from HealthSource Consultants in Fort Worth. Randy was a member of First United Methodist Church, Burleson. His favorite pastimes were gardening and watching or playing golf. Randy was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Rodney and Ray Hewett. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughter, Emily Pedigo and grandchildren, Lauren and Colton, of Fort Worth; his brother, Rory Hewett of Phoenix, Ariz.; nieces, Cori, Kylie, and Tamara Hewett; great-nephew, Braxton, great-niece, Aviana; and uncle, E.L. Hewett.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020
