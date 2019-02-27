|
Randalynne Shea Dorsey HURST -- Randalynne Shea Dorsey passed away on February 24, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Service will occur Thursday, Feb. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Forest Ridge Memorial Chapel, 8525 Mid Cities Blvd. Randalynne was a beautiful daughter, Mother and woman who impacted many lives. She worked as a server in several area restaurants. Her gracious tissue donation will benefit over fifty recipients. She will be missed by many. SURVIVORS: Parents, Sherrie and DW Burks; son, Elijah; Elijah's father, Michael Villarreal; aunts, uncle and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2019