Randle Ray Rawle DECATUR--Randle Ray Rawle, 87, went to be with our Lord Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Decatur. SERVICE: Funeral is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church in Bridgeport with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur. Dale Webster and Leslie Rawle will officiate. Randle was born March 31, 1933 to Charles Franklin and Lottie (Smith) Rawle in Decatur, Texas. He graduated from Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Mo. with an Associates degree. Randle retired after 44 years with Tx-Dot as a Lab Technician. He was united in marriage July 21, 1956 to Nancy Foster in Azle, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy Rawle; his grandson, Sam Hall; 2 brothers; and 1 sister. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his son, Leslie Rawle and wife Susie of Orlando, Fla.; his daughters Linda Hall of Mineral Wells and Lisa Brinson and husband Ken of Paradise; 9 grandchildren, Rachel Bracey, Lauren Gayoso, Emily Brinson, Jennifer Weemes, Ryan Hall, Mandy Bowman, Melanie Libby, Miriam Sensenig, and Will Rawle; 14 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Bernice Hale and Maxine McDonald; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.