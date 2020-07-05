Randolph Carroll Abernathy FORT WORTH--On Sunday, June 21, 2020, Randolph Carroll Abernathy, aka "Randy," "Bro" and for the past seven years, "Grandy," made Father's Day a day to remember, a day to rest, and a day to find peace. His life provided joy and laughter for his family and friends, "Some Mo Bedda than others!" Randy's adventures were the foundation to his epic storytelling. He traveled, he fished, he skied, both water and snow, he hunted, he cooked most of all he LOVED. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll Colston and Dorothy Jane Talkington Abernathy. SURVIVORS: Remembering him are the "Loves of His Life," his wife, Debbie Zwald Abernathy; son, Deran Abernathy and his wife, Sarah, and their children; sisters, Sharon Kemp and her husband, Joe, and Debbie Abernathy; and several nieces and nephews and their families.