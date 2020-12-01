1/1
Randy Cox
1957 - 2020
Randy Cox
July 28, 1957 - November 26, 2020
Haskell, Texas - Randy Cox, 63, a longtime resident of Arlington, Texas, passed away on November 26, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM on December 2, 2020 at Willow Cemetery, Haskell with Mrs. Haley Smith officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell.
Randy was born July 28, 1957 in Mineral Wells, Texas to Eunice (Hutchinson) and James Cox. He was a member of the Crossroads Christian Church in Grand Prairie. He liked traveling, hunting, and fishing. Randy especially loved spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his two daughters, Shannon Pena and husband Jesse of Ft. Worth, Crystal Trojacek and husband Scott of Burleson; son, Russell Cox and wife Bronwyn of Arlington; grandchildren, James, Victoria, Hayden, Kinsley, Elijah, Conner, Brian; two brothers, Bart Cox of Granbury, and Mike Cox of Sweetwater.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Cox; mother, Eunice Cox; and brother, Russell Cox.
Memorials may be made in Randy's name to the American Heart Association: PO Box 841125, Dallas, TX 75284-1125.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.


Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2020.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Willow Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Haskell
304 N 2nd St
Haskell, TX 79521
(940) 864-2151
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
November 30, 2020
Randy, RIP. You left us too soon. Prayers for your family during this difficult time.
Jimmy Love
Coworker
November 29, 2020
So many years of so many memories. Some of the most fun times of my life included you. I’m thankful that you are at peace and not suffering but you will be missed.
Teri Brown
Family
November 28, 2020
May the wonderful memories of your loved one sustain you until God's promises are fulfilled. (John 6:40)
