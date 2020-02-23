|
Randy Joe Kennedy MINERAL WELLS--Randy Joe Kennedy was born Feb. 25, 1950, in Jacksonville, Ark., to Olson and Christine Kennedy. He peacefully passed on to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. Randy proudly served his country as a sergeant in the United States Army. He received a letter of appreciation for his outstanding performance of duty for that service. SURVIVORS: Randy is survived by his wife, Beatrice A. Kennedy; son, Jon D. Kennedy of New Zealand; daughter, Miranda C. Wright and grandson, Afton Kennedy Wright, of Lone Camp, Texas; and sister, Diane King of Conway, Ark.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020