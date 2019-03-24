|
|
Randy Louise Cox FORT WORTH--Randy Louise Cox, 73, of Fort Worth, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Christ Church, 5301 Altamesa Blvd. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ Church prior to service. Born and raised in Houston, Randy and late husband, Jerry, moved to Fort Worth with their three young children in 1976. Randy enjoyed a long career at General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin Elbit Sytems, and Dyncorp International. Growing up, Randy loved baseball, volleyball, skiing, and competitive roller skating. She shared her athletic passions with her children and enjoyed watching them compete in roller skating competitions throughout their middle and high school years. Throughout her life, Randy looked forward to every opportunity to visit Galveston and go crabbing and fishing. SURVIVORS: Randy is survived by her daughters, Holly Hopkins of Fort Worth, Julie Lewis of Steamboat Springs; sons-in-law, Tony Hopkins and Troy Lewis; grandchildren, Tucker Lewis and Taytem Lewis; brothers, Ronnie Ferguson, Anthony Ferguson, and Mark Ferguson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019