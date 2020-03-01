|
|
Randy Peart NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--William Randolph Peart passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, surrounded by family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Greenwood Chapel. Please dress casual. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . Randy worked as a banker most of his life and retired from Frost Bank. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Treyonne Peart; son, Joshua Reed; daughter-in-law, Brooke Wilson Reed; and grandson, William Reed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2020